Car Show in Man’s Memory Helps Provide Scholarships for College

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A car show held on Sunday will help out high school graduates in Lackawanna County seeking higher education.

People came out to the Moffat Estate in Covington Township to check out all types of cars.

The event raises money for the William R. Kramer Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Kramer was killed in a car crash 28 years ago. His family says the annual event helps to honor his memory.

"We have friends of my brother who are here, businesses in the community that support us and help us out in different ways, so it is a great feeling to have everyone to stand behind us," said Chris Kramer, William Kramer's brother.

So far, the William R. Kramer Fund has handed out $44,000 in scholarships to graduates of North Pocono High School.