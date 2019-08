Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JESSUP, Pa. -- People got together on Saturday to try out a little vino and support their local volunteer firefighters.

The 8th annual Jessup Wine Festival featured wine samples from 10 local wineries. There were also vendors, food, live music, and basket raffles.

Money raised benefits Jessup Hose Company No. 2.

People could also purchase bottles of wine if they found something they liked at the festival.