Unions Hold Picnic for Families to Discuss Health Care

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A picnic was held in Scranton on Saturday to bring hospital workers and the community together.

The NEPA Community re-Union Picnic in Nay Aug Park was hosted by members of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania along with Workers United. The unions represent health care workers across the area. The goal of the picnic is to start a dialogue about health care concerns across northeastern Pennsylvania.

"In Scranton, we have a number of health care workers who are in our union, and so we're celebrating the work they do, but we're also raising awareness in the community about the community health needs here in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and we want to make sure we are raising awareness that we need to invest in our community hospitals here, and we need to lift up the workforce and make sure that anyone who wants to be in our union can be in our union, but ultimately we want to make sure that the resources are getting to the bedside so that we can give the best care," said Matt Yarnell, president of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania.

The picnic had food, face painting, and more for families who attended.