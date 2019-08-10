Three-vehicle Crash in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash early Saturday morning in Luzerne County, according to rescue crews.
The crash happened at the intersection of West 15th and North Locust streets in Hazleton just before 6 a.m.
Emergency responders say three cars were badly damaged. At least one of the vehicles hit a home.
Police in Hazleton are investigating the cause of the crash.
40.967335 -75.981634
