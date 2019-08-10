Three-vehicle Crash in Hazleton

Posted 6:51 pm, August 10, 2019

HAZLETON, Pa. -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash early Saturday morning in Luzerne County, according to rescue crews.

The crash happened at the intersection of West 15th and North Locust streets in Hazleton just before 6 a.m.

Emergency responders say three cars were badly damaged. At least one of the vehicles hit a home.

Police in Hazleton are investigating the cause of the crash.

