Three-vehicle Crash in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash early Saturday morning in Luzerne County, according to rescue crews.

The crash happened at the intersection of West 15th and North Locust streets in Hazleton just before 6 a.m.

Emergency responders say three cars were badly damaged. At least one of the vehicles hit a home.

Police in Hazleton are investigating the cause of the crash.