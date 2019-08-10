Police Investigating Shots Fired in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Shots were fired early Saturday morning in the Electric City.

It happened around 4 a.m. on Vine Street, near the intersection with Adams Avenue.

Newswatch 16 found officers placing evidence markers for at least nine casings found on the street.

It's unclear if anyone was hit by the gunfire. Police said they were checking with hospitals, looking for victims.

The investigation is ongoing.

