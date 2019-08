Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE, Pa. -- Kickball teams in Lackawanna County played the schoolyard favorite to raise money for a scholarship fund.

The Salvatore Verrastro Kickball Tournament honors the former Dunmore councilman who died unexpectedly in 2016.

Players tried to kick their way to victory at St. Anthony's Memorial Park in Dunmore.

All money raised at the tournament benefits a scholarship fund for the Dunmore School District.