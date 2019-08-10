× Man Charged with Attempted Homicide After Stabbing in Poconos

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man from Monroe County is facing attempted homicide and a slew of other charges after a stabbing in the Poconos.

State police say Tyler Papastefanou, 28, of East Stroudsburg, stabbed Christopher Cannarella, 26, of Bartonsville, around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday on Little Beat Lane in Middle Smithfield Township.

Troopers say Papastefanou was allegedly choking and hitting his girlfriend. Cannarella tried to intervene, and that’s when he was stabbed three times in the arm and leg.

Papastefanou then drove off but crashed his car. Troopers found him passed out in the driver’s seat.

Papastefanou was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, strangulation, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and driving under the influence.