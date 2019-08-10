Kielbasa Time in Plymouth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLYMOUTH, Pa. – People are celebrating everything kielbasa in Plymouth this weekend.

This is the 16th year of the Plymouth Kielbasa Festival that draws about 30,000 visitors.

This year, more than 500 food trucks and craft huts lined the streets of Plymouth for the two-day event.

One of the highlights is the annual competition of best kielbasa, where Newswatch 16's Tom Williams and Dave Bohman were among a select panel of judges.

Congratulations to the winners, Bosak's Meats of Olyphant and Tarnowski's Kielbasa of Nanticoke.