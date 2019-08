Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JESSUP, Pa. -- People in part of Lackawanna County came out to raise money for Make-A-Wish Foundation to help children in northeastern Pennsylvania.

The first-ever Fast Times at Fastenal Community Open House was held at Fastenal Distribution Center in Jessup.

There was a car show as well as a bounce house and face painting for the kids.

All the money raised will be used to fulfill wishes for kids in the Make-A-Wish program in the Mid Valley area.