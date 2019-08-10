Fight 4 Vets Boxing Event At Night For The First Time Labor Day Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They hope it's a nice day Saturday August 31st here on Adams Avenue in Scranton outside the Hilton Scranton and Conference Center for live amateur boxing.

It's the Fight 4 Vets event in conjunction with La Festa Italiana Labor day weekend.

"The logistics are unique because the Italian festival has never hosted or given the OK to a big event like this on the street right next to the Italian festival while it's going on," said Doug Long.

Andy Chomko the Co-founder and Vice president of Fight 4 Vets hopes to raise some big dollars for veterans in need of help.

"The money is going towards local veterans and local veterans organizations. So far this year we've already distributed over $13,000 dollars and we are hoping to do more. We've helped veterans from buying service dogs to home-made chairs and chair lifts. Our local veterans are in need of appliances and we took care of that," said Andy.

Cole McFadden is 12 years old and goes to North Pocono middle school. He is fighting on the card with his dad Shawn.

"I have been training really hard and sparing everyday, and I have been motivated because it's a good cause. All that so it gives me a good reason to fight," said Cole.

"Yes it's an exciting time August 31st for a heavyweight. Everyone loves the heavyweight-the big hitters. Come support and come support the guys in the gym training hard, and more importantly come support the men and women that protect our country. It's Fight 4 Vets raising some money and helping the community. It's going to be a good time," said Kyle.

Doug Long has been promoting fights in Scranton for 30 years, and he's done many shows in the downtown during the day but he's never done one at night.

"The logistics for lighting and having the proper lighting for everything out on the street is unique, and I have to tell you when the public comes by in downtown Scranton during the Italian festival they are certainly going to wonder what is going on at Adams avenue," again said Doug.

Steve Lloyd Newswatch 16 sports reporting from Scranton in Lackawanna County.