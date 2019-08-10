Celebrating Christy Mathewson Day in Factoryville

Posted 7:00 pm, August 10, 2019, by

FACTORYVILLE, Pa. -- The community came together in Wyoming County on Saturday to celebrate Christy Mathewson Day.

Keystone College and Factoryville have celebrated the life and accomplishments of the baseball Hall of Fame legend for the last 24 years.

There was a community parade, car show, and lots of stuff for the kids.

People here say Mathewson always displayed the best of what Factoryville has to offer.

"He epitomizes what this community is about. Not only was he the first face of baseball and one of the first five people elected into the Hall of Fame, but he was also a military veteran," said Lou Jasikoff, event chairman.

A barbershop quartet also performed at the festivities.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.