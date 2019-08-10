Celebrating Christy Mathewson Day in Factoryville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FACTORYVILLE, Pa. -- The community came together in Wyoming County on Saturday to celebrate Christy Mathewson Day.

Keystone College and Factoryville have celebrated the life and accomplishments of the baseball Hall of Fame legend for the last 24 years.

There was a community parade, car show, and lots of stuff for the kids.

People here say Mathewson always displayed the best of what Factoryville has to offer.

"He epitomizes what this community is about. Not only was he the first face of baseball and one of the first five people elected into the Hall of Fame, but he was also a military veteran," said Lou Jasikoff, event chairman.

A barbershop quartet also performed at the festivities.