Annual Basketball Tournament Raises Organ Donation Awareness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The seventh annual Cody Barrasse Memorial 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament was held on Saturday in Scranton.

More than 100 teams participated in the tournament at Scranton Prep to raise money in Cody's memory and support organ donor awareness.

"Cody loved to play 3 on 3 pickup basketball. They started and since then it's grown to really try to let people know about his last and final act of donating his organs, so we try to raise awareness for organ donation and give back to local people in the community that are going through that process," said Joseph Barrasse, Cody's brother.

The proceeds from the tournament will be used to help defray the many expenses that families of patients waiting for transplants face.