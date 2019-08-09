DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

Water Gushes from Main Break, Buckles Road in Luzerne County

Posted 6:27 am, August 9, 2019, by

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A water main break and a closed road could cause headaches for drivers in Luzerne County Friday morning.

West Saint Mary's Road is closed as water gushes from the main break. A part of the roadway buckled too.

This all happened around 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

The water gushing down the street is pouring onto the San Souci Parkway here in Hanover Township.

Fire and PennDOT crews are here.

Workers from Pennsylvania American Water are trying to get everything under control.

There's no word how many homes and businesses may be without water as a result of this break.

