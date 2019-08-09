DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival

Posted 4:56 pm, August 9, 2019, by , Updated at 05:53PM, August 9, 2019

PLYMOUTH, Pa. -- An annual festival celebrating a favorite food of Northeastern and central Pennsylvania kicked off Friday afternoon -- the Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival.

The festival started at noon and vendors tell us it's been packed ever since. They are thanking the sunshine for that, as well as, of course, the food!

This is the 16th annual Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival and it goes on for blocks along Main Street in the borough. There's a packed schedule with live music, food competitions, and activities for children.

Organizers, vendors, and attendees tell us this yearly event transforms Plymouth and gives visitors a taste of what northeastern Pennsylvania is all about.

"You can see it usually on a weekday, the town is sparse. This brings a lot of people from out of town, out of state, back. It's like a family reunion. Plus, we're starting a revitalization of the town, so we're hoping some of the new people who come in, will see we have a lot to offer in town," Frank Coughlin said.

"It's lively," said Susan Boyarsky. "There's a lot of people out enjoying themselves, everybody's having a good time."

"I think it's wonderful," Marlene Lynch said. "I think the borough of Plymouth does a good job. They do what they can with what they have. There you go, everybody's having fun."

Live music goes until 11 p.m. Friday and then it all starts back up Saturday at 10 a.m.

Vendors are vying for the "best kielbasa" award.

