Man Locked Up after Alleged Break-in

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is locked up in Luzerne County after an alleged break-in at an apartment in Hanover Township.

Hanover Township police arrested Ivan Torres-Pantajos, 34, of Wilkes-Barre, after a caller reported that he broke into her apartment on Oxford Street armed with a gun.

Torres-Pantajos was taken into custody at the scene and later charged with burglary, criminal trespass, and terroristic threats. No firearm was recovered. He was locked up in the Luzerne County Prison.