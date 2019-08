Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOREST CITY, Pa. -- A fire damaged a vacant house in Susquehanna County.

Flames first broke out at the place on Upper North Main Street in Forest City just before 1 a.m. on Friday.

Then, it happened again around 4 a.m.

The chief tells us no one was living in the house.

A state fire marshal is investigating what caused the fire in here in Susquehanna County.