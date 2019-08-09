Change is on the menu for many school lunch lines around the country and here at home.
The rules for school lunches have been relaxed and take effect for the 2019-2020 school year.
To show what’s changed and what’s staying the same, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey teamed up with registered dietitians from the Northeast Pennsylvania Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics at Marywood University Friday morning.
Another topic tackled Friday included ideas to get kids involved in the kitchen when packing a school lunch:
Registered dietitian and Ph.D. in nutrition Jessica Bachman shared some ideas. Her tips for packing a lunch for your kids include:
- Include a good source of protein
- Include AT LEAST one fruit and/or vegetable
- Include a whole grain option
- Consider food safety
- Make it colorful and fun!
Rusty Knyffe
This is a Federally assisted program that Mrs. Former President turned into a mess. So glad that it’s getting back to basics and is being funded by the N.a.z.i. regime.
Rusty Knyffe
Of course, I am being quite sarcastic. The media has done more to divide this nation and cut the “Us v. Them” divide than any one person could ever accomplish. I’m grateful that children will have some sort of nutrition during their school days and even more grateful that our nation can afford to fund it.