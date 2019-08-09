Changes Coming to National School Lunch Program This Fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Change is on the menu for many school lunch lines around the country and here at home.

The rules for school lunches have been relaxed and take effect for the 2019-2020 school year.

To show what’s changed and what’s staying the same, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey teamed up with registered dietitians from the Northeast Pennsylvania Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics at Marywood University Friday morning.

For the specific changes discussed, click here.

Another topic tackled Friday included ideas to get kids involved in the kitchen when packing a school lunch:

Registered dietitian and Ph.D. in nutrition Jessica Bachman shared some ideas. Her tips for packing a lunch for your kids include: