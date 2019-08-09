× Bradford County Man Convicted of Indecent Assault

TOWANDA, Pa. — A man from Bradford County has been convicted of indecent assault.

Jonathan Rivera was found guilty on Thursday of indecent sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and corruption of minors. He was found not guilty of rape of a child and aggravated assault.

He was arrested and charged last year with assaults against four female victims between the ages of 7 and 15.

Rivera’s bail was revoked, and he will be sentenced in September.