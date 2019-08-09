× 16 To The Rescue: Mariam

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Mariam is a 4 and a half-year-old domestic longhair mix at True Friends Animal Welfare Center near Montrose. She’s been there for 2 and a half years.

Workers say Mariam had a medical setback during her time here.

“She had an eye removed due to cancer, but the surgeon is sure he got it off. You can never say 100 percent, but he is sure that he removed it,” said volunteer Linda Lee. “She gets along fine. It doesn’t keep her from doing everything.”

Mariam is independent but does enjoy the occasional canoodling with humans.

“She likes to be held, she likes to be pet, sometimes brushed, you can hold her for a while and she’ll let you know when she’s done,” Lee said. “She’s very playful and it seems like after she had her eye removed, she seemed a lot better. She was more bouncy, seemed to have more pep in her. So now she plays, and she rolls and she loves catnip.”

Workers believe she keeps getting overlooked because she doesn’t crave attention.

“People stop and look at her, she’s not one that will come to the front of the cage and say here I am.”

Mariam is looking for a family who will love her quirky ways.

“We love her here,” Lee said. “She’s just a sweet cat with a mind of her own.”

If you’re interested in adopting Mariam, you can get more information here.

Click here for additional resources for pet adoption.

If you are a shelter or rescue that has an animal you would like featured on 16 To The Rescue, you can email Kerry Brazen at 16Rescue@wnep.com