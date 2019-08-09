DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

16 To The Rescue: Mariam

Posted 4:57 pm, August 9, 2019, by

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Mariam is a 4 and a half-year-old domestic longhair mix at True Friends Animal Welfare Center near Montrose. She’s been there for 2 and a half years.

Workers say Mariam had a medical setback during her time here.

“She had an eye removed due to cancer, but the surgeon is sure he got it off. You can never say 100 percent, but he is sure that he removed it,” said volunteer Linda Lee. “She gets along fine. It doesn’t keep her from doing everything.”

Mariam is independent but does enjoy the occasional canoodling with humans.

“She likes to be held, she likes to be pet, sometimes brushed, you can hold her for a while and she’ll let you know when she’s done,” Lee said. “She’s very playful and it seems like after she had her eye removed, she seemed a lot better. She was more bouncy, seemed to have more pep in her. So now she plays, and she rolls and she loves catnip.”

Workers believe she keeps getting overlooked because she doesn’t crave attention.

In this story

“People stop and look at her, she’s not one that will come to the front of the cage and say here I am.”

Mariam is looking for a family who will love her quirky ways.

“We love her here,” Lee said. “She’s just a sweet cat with a mind of her own.”

If you’re interested in adopting Mariam, you can get more information here.

Click here for additional resources for pet adoption.

If you are a shelter or rescue that has an animal you would like featured on 16 To The Rescue, you can email Kerry Brazen at 16Rescue@wnep.com

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.