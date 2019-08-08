Two Charged in Deadly Shootout at ‘Castle’ in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Two men involved in a gunfight outside a club in Scranton have been charged in Lackawanna County.

James Montalvo-Gaston, 20, of Scranton, and Joseff Baskerville, 28, of Wilkes-Barre, were charged Thursday in connection with the shooting outside the Castle after-hours club on Main Avenue in Scranton back in May.

Parker Palermo, 20, died from wounds he received in the shootout. Police say neither of the men charged in the case fired the shot that killed him.

Authorities said Baskerville and another man fired shots during the fight, but investigators believe they acted in self-defense.

Montalvo-Gaston, who was seriously wounded in the gunfight, is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a firearm without a license, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, and two counts of simple assault.

Baskerville was charged with a single count of carrying a firearm without a license.

The club has been closed since the incident pending a court hearing. The district attorney said Scranton police responded to 203 calls at the club since 2016.

