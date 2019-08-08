Two Charged in Deadly Shootout at ‘Castle’ in Scranton

Posted 12:04 pm, August 8, 2019, by

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Two men involved in a gunfight outside a club in Scranton have been charged in Lackawanna County.

James Montalvo-Gaston, 20, of Scranton, and Joseff Baskerville, 28, of Wilkes-Barre, were charged Thursday in connection with the shooting outside the Castle after-hours club on Main Avenue in Scranton back in May.

Parker Palermo, 20, died from wounds he received in the shootout. Police say neither of the men charged in the case fired the shot that killed him.

Authorities said Baskerville and another man fired shots during the fight, but investigators believe they acted in self-defense.

Related Story
Scranton Shooting Now Ruled a Homicide

Montalvo-Gaston, who was seriously wounded in the gunfight, is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a firearm without a license, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, and two counts of simple assault.

Baskerville was charged with a single count of carrying a firearm without a license.

The club has been closed since the incident pending a court hearing. The district attorney said Scranton police responded to 203 calls at the club since 2016.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.