MONROE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The Susquehanna Valley Mall will go on the auction block on Friday in Snyder County.

The shopping plaza near Selinsgrove had shuttered storefronts, empty parking lots and weeds growing out of the sidewalk when Newswatch 16 stopped by in May.

The Snyder County Sheriff says he's preparing for a big crowd at the auction Friday at the courthouse in Middleberg.