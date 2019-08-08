Summer Stock Up: Rock 107’s Pantry Raid Gives Back To Area Food Banks

Posted 2:50 am, August 8, 2019, by , Updated at 02:51AM, August 8, 2019

Food banks are known for seeing a boost around the holidays, but sometimes the places can really struggle in the summertime.

Stocking the shelves is the goal behind Rock 107’s “Pantry Raid” spearheaded by morning radio show host “Prospector.”

The project plays out at all Gerrity’s Supermarkets in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties.

Part of the fun surrounds a giant, street legal grocery cart that brings attention to collecting food and monetary donations for CEO Weinberg Food Bank.  The donations are then distributed to food banks across Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The “Pantry Raid” runs Thursday, August 8 and Friday, August 9.
Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the event and showed how to get involved.

To learn more about how the project works at Gerrity’s and where to find the giant shopping cart, click here!

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.