Summer Stock Up: Rock 107's Pantry Raid Gives Back To Area Food Banks

Food banks are known for seeing a boost around the holidays, but sometimes the places can really struggle in the summertime.

Stocking the shelves is the goal behind Rock 107’s “Pantry Raid” spearheaded by morning radio show host “Prospector.”

The project plays out at all Gerrity’s Supermarkets in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties.

Part of the fun surrounds a giant, street legal grocery cart that brings attention to collecting food and monetary donations for CEO Weinberg Food Bank. The donations are then distributed to food banks across Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The “Pantry Raid” runs Thursday, August 8 and Friday, August 9. Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the event and showed how to get involved.

To learn more about how the project works at Gerrity’s and where to find the giant shopping cart, click here!