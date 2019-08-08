× Sneak Peek Inside Brookdale Recovery in the Poconos

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Brookdale Resort near Tannersville was once a place where people came to relax on vacation. But now, the place in Pocono Township has been transformed into a safe haven for people struggling with addiction.

“It’s a remarkable opportunity, it’s a remarkable facility. It’s going to be a place of healing. We are attempting to raise the level of care that our kids and grand-kids receive for addiction,” said Nick Colangelo, Brookdale Recovery CEO.

Brookdale Recovery is an inpatient drug and alcohol addiction treatment center.

The facility will provide inpatient detox and mental wellness programs.

A private grand opening celebration was held at the new Brookdale Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Center near Mount Pocono. The facility hopes to start taking patients by the end of the month. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/VGJzdAgYeG — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) August 8, 2019

“This is an opportunity for people to get well, especially with the opioid epidemic. It’s for anyone suffering with addiction and this is essential to give them an opportunity just to get well, to feel again that there is hope, that they are able to do this,” said Dominic Vangarelli, Brookdale Recovery clinical director.

Once Brookdale officially opens, directors tell Newswatch 16 they will be able to help more than 100 patients and it will create about 200 jobs.

Joe Mattioli is the executive director of Brookdale Recovery. To him, this is more than just a business venture.

“I am a guy in long-term recovery. Once upon a time, I was a patient in a place like this. My mission here along with Dr. Colangelo and the rest of the team is to create the same experience I had. I was walked in, I was met with love and compassion and just arms surrounding me in a time in my life when I didn’t know how to love myself. They showed me how to do that. They showed me a way where drinking and drugging was no longer anything I needed. More importantly, I found a way to be happy and live a wonderful life,” said Mattioli

Brookdale Recovery is set to open this month. The public is invited to tour the place this Saturday.