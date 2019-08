Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. -- Jerry Sandusky, the former Penn State assistant football coach convicted of child sex crimes, will be resentenced next month.

Sandusky's resentencing is scheduled for Monday, September 23 in Centre County.

A jury convicted Sandusky seven years ago to at least 30 years in prison.

An appeals court ruled he was sentenced under an improper mandatory minimum.

Last month the State Supreme Court denied his attempt to win a new trial.

Sandusky turned 75 earlier this year.