Salvation Army Officer Arrested After More than $100,000 Goes Missing

Posted 4:21 pm, August 8, 2019, by

TAMAQUA, Pa. — A former Major with a Salvation Army in Schuylkill County is now locked up and charged with theft.

Sharon Whispell was arrested on Thursday.

Last month she was suspended as an administrative officer of the Tamaqua Salvation Army after an audit found more than $116,000 was missing.

In a statement released on Thursday, the organization said none of the people served by the Salvation Army lost services because of the theft in Schuylkill County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.