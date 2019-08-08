× Salvation Army Officer Arrested After More than $100,000 Goes Missing

TAMAQUA, Pa. — A former Major with a Salvation Army in Schuylkill County is now locked up and charged with theft.

Sharon Whispell was arrested on Thursday.

Last month she was suspended as an administrative officer of the Tamaqua Salvation Army after an audit found more than $116,000 was missing.

In a statement released on Thursday, the organization said none of the people served by the Salvation Army lost services because of the theft in Schuylkill County.