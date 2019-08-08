× Power To Save: Wonderful World of Water

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Heavy rain from summer storms like the ones we’ve had this week, create stormwater runoff and pollute our rivers, creeks, and streams.

Kids at a camp in Lackawanna County are learning about water conservation and ways to cut back on that pollution.

Pennsylvania American Water’s 10th annual Wonderful World of Water camp is the place to be for kids to learn about all things water.

“We talk to them about water, how important water is. We want to make sure they know where their water comes from and what they can do to help protect those natural resources,” said Pennsylvania American Water external affairs manager Susan Turcmanovich.

This year’s camp is held at the Valley Community Library in Peckville. The camp is open to kids ages 7 to 11 and free to all Pennsylvania American Water customers.

“At this age, these kids are willing to learn and they’re going to have fun. They’re going to learn about a lot of stuff and they’re going to take that information home and they’re going to talk to their parents,” Turcmanovich said.

Several organizations send volunteers to the camp to help teach the kids about the water cycle, watersheds, and water treatment.

We walked along the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail to get a hands-on learning experience.

“Water, how we can save it and how we can help it,” Bella Ainey said.

“We’ve been learning about the water cycle and how we can make water go into the ground and help the environment,” Reeve Owen added.

If you’re interested in signing up for next year’s camp, set your reminder now. Registration opens July 1, 2020.