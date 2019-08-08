Philadelphia Eagles Add Sensory Room For Children With Autism at Lincoln Financial Field

Posted 10:39 am, August 8, 2019, by

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Philadelphia Eagles have scored a touchdown with the families of young fans with autism.

Lincoln Financial Field received official certification as a sensory-inclusive stadium, the Eagles announced in a news release Wednesday.

Sensory bags equipped with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and weighted lap pads are made available to all guests as part of their experience.

The 500-square-foot, state-of-the-art sensory room has been carefully designed by top medical professionals to ensure a quieter and more secure environment and is part of a larger collaboration between the Eagles and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP).

The new room opened to the public at the team’s Training Camp practice on Sunday, with the more than $500,000 in proceeds benefiting the Eagles Autism Challenge, the team’s philanthropic organization that is dedicated to raising funds for autism research.

“With the opening of Lincoln Financial Field in 2003, we made it an organizational priority to create a one-of-a-kind experience for guests in a safe, friendly and inclusive environment,” said Jeffrey Lurie, Chairman and CEO of the Philadelphia Eagles. “It is truly heartwarming to know that this state-of-the-art sensory room will now provide a sense of ease and comfort for families and loved ones who may be experiencing sensory challenges at Lincoln Financial Field. In this moment, we are creating a major shift from autism awareness to action, and it is all thanks to our compassionate and caring fans, Eagles Autism Challenge supporters, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and the autism community around the world.”

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.