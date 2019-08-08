Philadelphia Eagles Add Sensory Room For Children With Autism at Lincoln Financial Field

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Philadelphia Eagles have scored a touchdown with the families of young fans with autism.

Lincoln Financial Field received official certification as a sensory-inclusive stadium, the Eagles announced in a news release Wednesday.

.@LFFStadium is now a certified sensory-inclusive stadium thanks to a full-time, dedicated suite, presented by @ChildrensPhila, for fans and families facing sensory challenges. 📰: https://t.co/RvG4eWhlka pic.twitter.com/5rXI5q4c7T — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 7, 2019

Sensory bags equipped with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and weighted lap pads are made available to all guests as part of their experience.

The 500-square-foot, state-of-the-art sensory room has been carefully designed by top medical professionals to ensure a quieter and more secure environment and is part of a larger collaboration between the Eagles and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP).

The new room opened to the public at the team’s Training Camp practice on Sunday, with the more than $500,000 in proceeds benefiting the Eagles Autism Challenge, the team’s philanthropic organization that is dedicated to raising funds for autism research.

“With the opening of Lincoln Financial Field in 2003, we made it an organizational priority to create a one-of-a-kind experience for guests in a safe, friendly and inclusive environment,” said Jeffrey Lurie, Chairman and CEO of the Philadelphia Eagles. “It is truly heartwarming to know that this state-of-the-art sensory room will now provide a sense of ease and comfort for families and loved ones who may be experiencing sensory challenges at Lincoln Financial Field. In this moment, we are creating a major shift from autism awareness to action, and it is all thanks to our compassionate and caring fans, Eagles Autism Challenge supporters, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and the autism community around the world.”