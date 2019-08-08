Man Reported Missing in Schuylkill County

FRACKVILLE, Pa. — The Frackville Police Department in Schuylkill County is searching for a missing person.

James Ogrodnick, 50, was last seen in the area of the 100 block of South Line Street, Frackville, around 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

He is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, 280 pounds, bald, blue eyes, wearing glasses. Ogrodnick is wearing a navy or black Under Armour T-shirt, denim shorts, and white sneakers.

Ogrodnick is driving a 2004 silver/gray Ford F150 with plate number YCP-4045.

Police believe this person may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Anyone with information on Ogrodnick is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or Frackville police at 570-874-2040.