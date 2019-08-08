Driver Pulled from Creek After SUV Veers Off the Road in Wyoming County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A driver in Wyoming County had to be rescued from the water after her SUV went off the road and into a creek.

Rescue crews and a dive team were called to Tunkhannock Creek along Route 6 just before 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials say the driver went through a parking lot, down an embankment and into the creek.

They don't know what caused the driver to veer off the road.

Fire crews pulled the woman from the water and then lifted the SUV out.

The driver was rushed to the hospital. No word on her condition after the wreck in Wyoming County.