Camp Cadet Teaches Discipline

DENNISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Many children in our area attend summer camps to have fun or learn something new during their break from school.

The Pennsylvania State Police hold camps across the state, showing kids what it's like to be a state trooper

The mornings are all about discipline at Troop P Wyoming's Camp Cadet. This free summer camp held at Camp Kresge near White Haven gives campers a week-long look into the life of a Pennsylvania State Trooper.

"A lot of exposure to hands-on stuff, you know our helicopter comes in, canine units, different groups, and specialty law enforcement will come and speak to the kids," said Trooper Tom Kelly.

One of the activities on the agenda is taking the role of a trooper and performing a traffic stop.

"It gives them an idea of what it's like for a traffic stop, and in all reality, traffic stops are always you never know what's going to happen," explained Kelly.

"I feel like I definitely have changed over the last few days. I feel like I have become more disciplined and understand more about the state troopers," said Cadet Julia Sinavage of Mountain Top.

Cadets tell Newswatch 16 this not only gives them a look at the life of a trooper it also prepares them for the upcoming school year.

"It'll help me by respecting all of the teachers and it will help me not disrespect any other kids in the school," said Cadet Adam Guerrero of Dallas.

"I feel like I will be ready for school and I will have fun there because I have learned so much here that I can bring it with me to there," added Sinavage.

85 cadets will graduate from this Camp Cadet at the end of the week. If you are interested in learning more about Camp Cadet, you can learn more here.