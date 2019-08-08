Buyout in the Works for Scranton School District Superintendent

August 8, 2019

SCRANTON, Pa. --  The superintendent of the Scranton School District may be on the way out.

Sources in the Scranton school system tell Newswatch 16 Alexis Kirijan has a tentative buyout proposal from the school board asking her to step down as superintendent.

Under the alleged buyout, Kirijan will receive some of the pay left on her contract which is set to expire next year.

The buyout would have to be approved by the entire school board.

It's unclear if a deal will be ready by the next Scranton School Board meeting.

