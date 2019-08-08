Burger King Rolls Out the Impossible Whopper Nationwide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. -- Burger King rolled out the Impossible Whopper on Thursday to all of America.

The Impossible Whopper ios made out of 100% plants and 0% meat.

Safe to say, it's attracting a lot of curiosity.

Burger King says this vegetarian option is made out of soy, potato protein, coconut oil and sunflower oil but can all of that really taste like a beef patty? For Ronald Grube of Wilkes-Barre. The answer is yes.

"Wow! Tastes good! Tastes just like a hamburger. My son is a vegetarian so I think I'm going to get one of these for him," said Grube.

But for Alaina Swanson of Kingston. It's not a direct hit.

"I mean, it's not exactly a burger, but if it's as close as you're going to get. I don't feel quite as guilty eating it," said Swanson.

For those of you who still want the original Whopper, don't worry the beef option is still there, which was a relief to some people who wouldn't even try the Impossible Whopper.

"It's disgusting. That's just me. I don't like burgers that much anyway but when they are made out of plants it's just weird. No offense to the vegetarians but I think it's gross," said Sabrina VanBuren of Pittston.

The Impossible Burger was released to all 7,000 Burger Kings across the country after a successful test run that began in April.

Some people we spoke to say even though it doesn't taste exactly like beef, they'll be making the switch to the Impossible Burger.

"I can't really eat fast food a whole lot, there's not a lot of options for me to grab food on the go. So this is a nice like, if I'm stuck in a pinch I won't feel as bad eating this and it is pretty good," said Swanson.

"I might eat this instead of eating a hamburger because the hamburger is not that healthy. I'll try one of these, definite," said Grube.

Burger King is selling its Impossible Whopper for $5.59. A dollar more than the regular Whopper.