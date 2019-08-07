This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Snake Safari & Prime Logic Compound Bow Giveaway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we're looking for our state's smallest snakes with field staff member Rick Koval. Plus, we'll go on a turtle trapping adventure and pick the winner of the Prime Logic compound bow in the Drop Tine Archery Bow Giveaway. We've got all that and a product giveaway, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.