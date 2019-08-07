× State Police Looking for Missing Lackawanna County Girl

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for your assistance in locating the whereabouts of Kadence Miller.

Kadence Miller left her home Tuesday around 3:30 pm. She was last seen walking on Cortez Road in Jefferson Township toward SR 348.

Miller was wearing a black top, carrying a purple backpack, and is a student in the North Pocono School District.

If you have any information on Miller’s location, please call the Pennsylvania State Police Dunmore Barracks at 570-963-3156