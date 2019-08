Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The four remaining members of Scranton City Council picked a fifth member on Wednesday.

After a round of public interviews, council voted 3-1 to appoint Scranton attorney Mary Walsh-Dempsey to the seat.

She was picked from a pool of nine candidates.

Walsh-Dempsey will serve until January to fill the remainder of Wayne Evans' term.

Evans was appointed mayor after the resignation and guilty plea of Bill Courtright.