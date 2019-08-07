Eagle Scout Helps Build Dog Park

EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — For many of us, our four-legged friends are more like family members, and when dogs need exercise, it’s important to let them run and play.

Ben Thomas of Lewisburg used to take his Yorkie Lizzie to Turtle Creek Dog Park near Lewisburg. He was disappointed when it closed last spring.

“I was. That was a nice place,” said Thomas.

Last spring, Lewisburg resident Megan Leavy decided to open a new dog park. She used the fence from the old park and started a GoFundMe page. But Leavy needed help building the dog park and that’s where Connor Wood came in. He built the new dog park for his Eagle Scout project.

“It took about two weeks. My project, I think if I remember correctly, the grand total was 220 hours,” Connor Wood said.

Construction equipment was all donated by Lewisburg area businesses, and community members donated money for the new park. Brookpark Dog Park is located behind Brookpark Pet Supply. The park opened at the end of last month.

Connor is excited to see all the pups play.

“They don’t have to keep their dogs on the leash, they can let their dogs run free,” he said.

The dog park is open from dawn until dusk and waivers can be found inside Brookpark Pet Supply.

