‘Don’t close this one!’ – Local Shoppers Hope Their Walgreens Store Remains Open

Posted 10:04 am, August 7, 2019, by

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Walgreens announced it is closing 200 U.S. stores.

There are nearly 9,600 across the nation.

In Pennsylvania, the drug store chain has locations from Stroudsburg to Kingston, Wilkes-Barre, Scranton, Dallas, and Pittston.

“I’m a little shocked. I didn’t know it was actually happening so,” said Mary Therese Ciaccia of Lehman Township.

“I think it’s really odd that we don’t know like anything about it. It’s definitely like a surprise to me. I wouldn’t have seen that coming. Both my best friends work at Walgreens so that’s really not … it really sucks,” said Grace Ciaccia of Lehman Township.

Related Story
Walgreens to shutter 200 US locations as part of cost-saving measure

Walgreens officials will not release the list of the locations that are closing, leading many to wonder if the one nearest to them will be shutting its doors.

“Don’t close this one! It’s a shame that when you go, like she’s been going there, I don’t want to say her age, but she’s been going there a long time,” said Leon Goss of Edwardsville.

Officials with Walgreens say they are restructuring and updating things to be more efficient and profitable.

There’s no word exactly when the 200 stores will close.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.