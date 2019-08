Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Crews are working to replace a crushed wastewater pipe that caused a huge hole to open in Scranton.

The hole on Leggett Street is about 8 feet deep and 20 feet wide.

Pennsylvania American Water says a Scranton DPW crew was working in that area Wednesday morning and a loader they were using crushed the wastewater pipe under the road.

The 36-inch pipe is for sewer drain overflow.

Pennsylvania American Water crews are working to replace the pipe.