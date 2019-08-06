Two Men in Custody After Robbery at Turkey Hill in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Two men are in custody after a robbery at a convenience store in Wilkes-Barre.
Police say Teshawn Clarke, 23, and Caleb Hollenbach, 20, robbed the Turkey Hill on Carey Avenue around 4 a.m. on Tuesday.
The two fled the scene with three others.
Officers arrested the two a short time later in Wilkes-Barre.
41.235099 -75.917086
3 comments
fortisveritas
Teshawn. 😂🤣😂🤣
lickerblisters
4 am? It’s not that these two fine thugs woke up that early, they just simply didn’t go to bed yet.
yabbadabbadude
The fun just never stops, does it.