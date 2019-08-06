Two Men in Custody After Robbery at Turkey Hill in Wilkes-Barre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Two men are in custody after a robbery at a convenience store in Wilkes-Barre.

Police say Teshawn Clarke, 23, and Caleb Hollenbach, 20, robbed the Turkey Hill on Carey Avenue around 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

The two fled the scene with three others.

Officers arrested the two a short time later in Wilkes-Barre.