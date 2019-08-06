Talkback 16: Mass Shootings and Gun Control

Mass shootings and the issue of gun control are once again the focus of this edition of Talkback 16.
1 Comment
Blazewing (@Blazewing2)
So the state wants tougher background check to slow the “Mass shootings?” What is that going to do? all three of the recent mass shootings where by people Who LEGALLY purchased the guns used and went through the background checks, yet they still shot all those people. Why not loosen gun controls and let the people defend themselves, its a heck of a lot harder to successfully pull off a mass shooting if the shooter is being shot at by mothers and fathers trying to protect their own families.