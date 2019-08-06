So Long Summer Stains: DIY Ideas

Posted 2:45 am, August 6, 2019, by

Summer fun can mean more hangouts, more cookouts and more messes in your home.

If the kids dirtied your carpets or couch, maybe a barbecue went bad and created too many summer stains, help is here!

On Tuesday, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey teamed up with a pro to share some DIY (do it yourself) ideas to remove those summer stains ranging from sauce spills, pet urine and more.

Ryan visited Bill Mountain’s Thorough Cleaning in Blakely, Lackawanna County to show some specialty cleaners you can make at home.

For more specifics on these DIY remedies, click here!

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.