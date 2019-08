Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON, Pa. -- A well-known statue in part of Luzerne County was vandalized.

Pittston police say somebody threw purple paint on the Christopher Columbus statue along South Main Street.

The statue has already been cleaned up.

Surveillance video from early Friday morning shows the vandal in the act.

If anyone has information on the vandalism, you're asked to call Pittston police at 570-654-2425.