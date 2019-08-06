Lemonade Stand Leads to Legislation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLYMOUTH, Pa. -- A few weeks ago, we told you about a boy's mission to help a Luzerne County fire company buy a lifesaving tool. He has a lot of supporters, but there are some who are critical of his lemonade stand, and that got one lawmaker's attention.

State Representative Gerald Mullery tells us he's been getting complaints about Brian's fundraising lemonade stand because he doesn't have the proper permitting.

Rep. Mullery wants to pass a law so children like Brian can sell lemonade without needing a permit.

His fire company is Junior Fire Chief Brian Lyon's main inspiration for running a lemonade stand in his neighborhood, not profits.

"He donates every dime back into the community one way or another. The fire company, he did the wall that heals, wherever he feels he wants to donate it back," said Brian's mom Linda Uren.

Brian's lemonade stand has grown in popularity after he started a fundraising campaign to get the Elm Hill Hose Company the Jaws of Life, a $9,000 tool.

But Rep. Mullery says not everyone is impressed with Brian's dedication to his community. Critics say if he's selling lemonade, he should have a permit from the borough.

"There's no point of doing it. You wouldn't make enough money to cover it, especially for a little kid in front of their house," said Uren.

Now it's serving as inspiration for a bill Mullery is introducing to eliminate the need for children with lemonade stands to have a permit on private property.

Many PA adults grew up selling lemonade at their own stands, and now their kids cannot enjoy the excitement of selling cold drinks on hot, summer days. #HB1744 would cut the red tape and help encourage our kids to run lemonade stands. https://t.co/TNLE4IbCBi pic.twitter.com/ZQrT5IkzWa — Rep. Gerald Mullery (@RepJerryMullery) August 5, 2019

Mullery tells Newswatch 16:

"We're trying to eliminate these regulations so young people like Brian can continue to help those in their communities."

Brian's mother says he started the lemonade stand with the goal of helping others. They had no idea it would lead to legislation.

"We never, none of us, expected any of this. It's kind of scary and it gets exciting at the same time. He just wanted to help in the community and get a little acceptance and it just went to one thing to the next. One post on Facebook, you know, and social media blew it up and now there's everybody involved."

If you'd like to visit Brian's lemonade stand, you can find him this weekend at the Plymouth Keilbasa Festival on Friday and Saturday.