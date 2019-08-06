× Carjacker in Custody After Taking Two Vehicles

A carjacker is in custody after taking two vehicles in two counties.

According to officials, the first one was stolen at gunpoint in Kelly Township, Union County Monday afternoon.

Police say Michael Coombs, 29, from Nanticoke, stole another car in Delaware Township, Northumberland County afterward.

He then led police on a chase before crashing near South Williamsport.

Coombs is locked up in Union County prison.