Carjacker in Custody After Taking Two Vehicles

Posted 9:04 am, August 6, 2019, by , Updated at 08:59AM, August 6, 2019

A carjacker is in custody after taking two vehicles in two counties.

According to officials, the first one was stolen at gunpoint in Kelly Township, Union County Monday afternoon.

Police say Michael Coombs, 29, from Nanticoke, stole another car in Delaware Township, Northumberland County afterward.

He then led police on a chase before crashing near South Williamsport.

Coombs is locked up in Union County prison.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.