Business Recovering After Historic Floods in Port Carbon

PORT CARBON, Pa. -- On August 13, 2018, Port Carbon experienced historic flooding, heavily damaging this Schuylkill County borough.

"Cars floating down the street, people being rescued, people with no places to stay, devastation, especially for this area," Casey Steffanic recalled.

Coal Street now looks much different, but it's been a long year full of rebuilding and hard work to come back from the flood damage. There's one spot in particular along Coal Street that's put the tough times in the rearview.

"We started in September and had crews working in here throughout the nights and weekends, all the way up until May. It took us a good six or seven months to get it up and functional," said Steffanic, owner of the Port Bar and Grill, which used to be Brody's Bar and Grill.

The business was slammed by the flooding. Steffanic purchased the business and started working on it right after floodwaters swept through.

There was about 8 to 10 inches of water on the main floor right after the flooding. Now, the whole place is completely transformed.

"It exceeded my expectations and we have a great team of people who helped and supported."

Steffanic had to completely strip down the place and start over. The Port features two floors, an outdoor seating area, and a full food and drink menu.

"We're trying to offer the people of Schuylkill County and surrounding areas something that other venues don't have."

The Port is open Wednesday through Sunday.