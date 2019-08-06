× Alleged Uni-Mart Gunman Arrested in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The alleged gunman in a deadly shooting has been caught less than 48 hours after the crime as the mayor of Williamsport respond to recent violence in the city.

Williamsport police announced the arrest Tuesday morning at a news conference addressing several recent shootings in the city.

Ikeem Fogan, 21, of Williamsport, was arrested in connection with the shooting at the Uni-Mart on West Fourth Street. Police charged Fogan with robbing the Uni-Mart and killing Rhonda McPeak who was in the store Sunday night just to buy a bag of chips.

Williamsport police say they obtained video of the incident which helped in making the arrest.

This shooting marked the fifth shooting in just three weeks in the city. City officials and state police answered questions regarding the ongoing violence and general safety of the public. Mayor Gabe Campana says that the city of Williamsport is increasing police patrols in response to the shootings, especially since the Little League World Series starts next week.

“I want to assure the general public, that our great city will be fine,” said Mayor Campana. “We will get through this, we will arrest these perpetrators as we started this morning, and continue to make this city safe and I want everybody to know that we have things under control.”

At the news conference, police officials did not comment on whether the previous shootings were related or if any involved gang affiliation.