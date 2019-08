Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Fire safety in one city got a big boost this morning.

Family and friends filled Wilkes-Barre City Hall as seven new firefighters were sworn in.

Four of the firefighters will be starting in about a month. The others will undergo more training.

City leaders say five more firefighters will be hired by the end of the year in Wilkes-Barre.

Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department welcomes new Fire Fighter EMT's into service @WNEP pic.twitter.com/SpW5f8IUyT — Chelsea Strub (@chelseastrub) August 5, 2019