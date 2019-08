Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST PITTSTON, Pa. -- West Pittston police say someone stopped by the public works department and stole the borough's wood chipper.

The thief then left another wood chipper behind.

Officials in West Pittston didn't agree to the trade and want theirs back.

If you know who owned the replacement wood chipper, West Pittston police ask you to call them at 570-655-7780 ext. 306.