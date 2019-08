Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAMAQUA, Pa. -- Police in Schuylkill County also spending some quality time with the community on Sunday.

Tamaqua Police Officer Aaron Koehler noticed a group of kids playing football during his patrol and decided to stop and get in on the action.

The video from a viewer shows Officer Koehler getting in a few plays and tossing the ball around before going back to work in Schuylkill County.