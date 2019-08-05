This edition of Talkback 16 focuses on the mass shootings over the weekend. Callers have mixed opinions on how to prevent tragedies.
Talkback 16: Mass Shootings
-
Talkback 16: Rescued Hiker, Shootings, Ranger
-
Talkback 16: Shooting at Cars, Kenny Chesney, Rain
-
Talkback 16: Scranton Shooting, Road Signs, President Trump’s Visit
-
Talkback 16: Dog Found in Backpack, Wood-Mode Closing, The Forecast
-
Talkback 16: Cafeteria Worker Accused of Shooting BB Gun at Kids, Roundabouts
-
-
Talkback 16: Corruption in Scranton, Vandalism, Go Joe
-
Talkback 16: Tiny Houses, Gender-less Driver’s Licenses, and the Star of the Show at WNEP’s ‘Day at the Fair’
-
Talkback 16: Appreciation for Go Joe 22
-
Talkback 16: Theft, Feeding Wild Animals, and School Lunch Debt
-
Brewing Company Releases Beer Inspired by Talkback 16
-
-
Talkback 16: Vandalism, a New Device to Clock Speeders, and Commercial Breaks
-
Talkback 16: Suggestions
-
Talkback 16: Little League Sculpture Vandalized, No Roundabout, It’s Hot